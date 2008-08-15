for anyone that liked wing commander/privateer

T

THRESHIN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 29, 2002
Messages
3,311
firstly i want to say that i have an extremely biased like for the old privateer/wing commander games. privateer 2 was the first game i really picked out for myself when i was still young - and to me it kicked all ass! i still love it to this day.

that being said when EA decided to axe origin i was quite pissed. however, i later found out that origin was secretly working on privateer 3 and it seemed they were just getting ready to go public with the project when they got the axe. only time i felt very sad for a game and a company.

anyhow fastforward 10 years give or take. i don't know how but a couple of old wing commander geeks somehow got access to all of Origin's old materials stored at EA Mythic studio. i mean everything! source code, videos, artwork, even some props from the FMV they had in games that were never sold off!

if you check out www.wcnews.com (yes its not the best of sites and has a lot of pointless drivel) scroll down a bit and you'll see some of the stuff they got. even what looks like a bunch of pre-rendered ports that were to be used for privateer 3, an unfinished game manual, pre-rendered images for press, etc.

i thought it was really cool to see some of this old stuff...and at the same time makes me sad that EA destroyed a work of art. to me the whole thing ranks up there with pissing on the original mona lisa, but like i said i'm biased.

thought some of the older crowd here might find it interesting, enjoy!
 
W

wrangler

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 17, 2005
Messages
3,929
Well, now that I've finished sobbing uncontrollably after learning that there was a Privateer 3 that came within a hair of being completed and released. Thanks for the link. I enjoyed looking at that stuff.

Why oh why oh why would they let something get that far and then kill it. I mean, there was an owners manual. Thats pretty far along. So sad.
 
T

THRESHIN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 29, 2002
Messages
3,311
well thats pretty much how i feel...good to know i'm not the only one i guess. maybe i should have titled this 'why i hate EA'...but yea i heard nothing but rumors after origin died and took until now for all this stuff to come to light. glad you enjoyed it though;)
 
S

spaceman

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 7, 2005
Messages
14,815
EA is the evil empire.

I am Luke Skywalker!

Seriously, I dream of waving a lightsaber around in the EA corporate headquarters. Just dreaming mind you. I would never actually do the things to those corporate asshats that I WANT to do. lol?
 
B

berzerker

Gawd
Joined
Jun 16, 2004
Messages
820
ins850.png


Thanks for the link. Here are direct links to the Privateer 3 info:

The Ships of Privateer 3
The Bases of Privateer 3
Privateer 3 HD
Privateer 3 Manual
Privateer 3 Errata
 
P

poskey

n00b
Joined
Nov 7, 2004
Messages
14
I got excited when i read the header. I thought a new privateer was coming. I played both privateers. I thought the first privateer was hands down the best space sim I ever played. Great story, long game. kept me entertained for months. Proof that eye candy means nothing if the game isn't good. I also enjoyed Privateer 2, just didn't get immersed in it like the first one. Also liked Freespace and the Independence war games (loved the physics).
I have the X games but never devoted much time to them, which I think is necessary.
 
M

MrAgmoore

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 5, 2008
Messages
2,015
Holy shit. Nice job necroing a thread of no relevance. Astrox is closer to EVE online.
 
T

tunatime

Well...OK
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
4,492
Wow close to 6 year old thread htf do pepole even find stuff this old to bump?
 
hardware_failure

hardware_failure

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
1,286
MrAgmoore said:
Holy shit. Nice job necroing a thread of no relevance. Astrox is closer to EVE online.
Click to expand...
It does have a lot of similarities (stolen) to eve but its a toddler version more or less. I do think its relevant.

tunatime said:
Wow close to 6 year old thread htf do pepole even find stuff this old to bump?
Click to expand...
I was searching for games similar to privateer and freelancer. I saw this and then later found Astrox.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top