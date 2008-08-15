for anyone that liked wing commander/privateer

firstly i want to say that i have an extremely biased like for the old privateer/wing commander games. privateer 2 was the first game i really picked out for myself when i was still young - and to me it kicked all ass! i still love it to this day.
that being said when EA decided to axe origin i was quite pissed. however, i later found out that origin was secretly working on privateer 3 and it seemed they were just getting ready to go public with the project when they got the axe. only time i felt very sad for a game and a company.
anyhow fastforward 10 years give or take. i don't know how but a couple of old wing commander geeks somehow got access to all of Origin's old materials stored at EA Mythic studio. i mean everything! source code, videos, artwork, even some props from the FMV they had in games that were never sold off!
if you check out www.wcnews.com (yes its not the best of sites and has a lot of pointless drivel) scroll down a bit and you'll see some of the stuff they got. even what looks like a bunch of pre-rendered ports that were to be used for privateer 3, an unfinished game manual, pre-rendered images for press, etc.
i thought it was really cool to see some of this old stuff...and at the same time makes me sad that EA destroyed a work of art. to me the whole thing ranks up there with pissing on the original mona lisa, but like i said i'm biased.
thought some of the older crowd here might find it interesting, enjoy!
