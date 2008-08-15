for anyone that liked wing commander/privateer

I got excited when i read the header. I thought a new privateer was coming. I played both privateers. I thought the first privateer was hands down the best space sim I ever played. Great story, long game. kept me entertained for months. Proof that eye candy means nothing if the game isn't good. I also enjoyed Privateer 2, just didn't get immersed in it like the first one. Also liked Freespace and the Independence war games (loved the physics).

I have the X games but never devoted much time to them, which I think is necessary.