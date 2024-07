wandplus said: So I googled and found if you go to a higher refresh rate monitor, you need a more powerful GPU. Click to expand...

These two things have no relationship. 60hz or 540Hz, any modern GPU be it an RX6600 or a 4090, it doesn't matter. The ability to simply drive a higher refresh rate display alone can be done by the cheapest possible GPU's today.Now, gameis entirely different and decoupled from your displays refresh rate. Buying a display should focus first on resolution and size, as any modern gaming display is at least 144hz, at least the ones worth purchasing, and that's fine.So, gaming at 1080p vs. gaming at 4K,where different GPU's may be required to achieve the performance you're after.So you need a monitor and a GPU. First, we'd need a budget. Nearly everything worth buying supports Variable Refresh Rate in some fashion (G-Sync/Freesync/AdaptiveSync) so that's not much of a concern.1080p is a pretty low res in 2024 but still immensely popular, ideal size is 23"-24". The most suggested resolution today would be 1440p, with the ideal and most common size being 27".For some high level general overview of the performance position of various GPU's at both 1080p and 1440p (while keeping in mind this is more to show position against each other, not necessarily the raw FPS you're expected to get in all games)