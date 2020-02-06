For 12th Year Running, NVIDIA Quadro Powers Every Oscar-Nominated Film for Best Visual Effects

NVIDIA Quadro GPUs have powered the stunning visuals behind every Academy Award nominee for Best Visual Effects.
For the 12th consecutive year, NVIDIA Quadro GPUs have powered the stunning visuals behind every Academy Award nominee for Best Visual Effects.

The red carpet will roll out for the five VFX-nominated films at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9. They are:
  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
For over a decade, Quadro has been behind award-winning graphics in films, bringing the latest advancements in visual effects to studios across the industry.
 
