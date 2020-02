For 12th Year Running, NVIDIA Quadro Powers Every Oscar-Nominated Film for Best Visual Effects

For the 12th Year Running, NVIDIA Quadro Powers Every Oscar-Nominated Film for Best Visual Effects | NVIDIA Blog NVIDIA Quadro GPUs have powered the stunning visuals behind every Academy Award nominee for Best Visual Effects.

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

For the 12th consecutive year, NVIDIA Quadro GPUs have powered the stunning visuals behind every Academy Award nominee for Best Visual Effects.The red carpet will roll out for the five VFX-nominated films at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 9. They are:For over a decade, Quadro has been behind award-winning graphics in films, bringing the latest advancements in visual effects to studios across the industry.