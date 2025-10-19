For 11 fan in a mini tower going into a 6 chnl. Lamptron fan controller, what's the best way?

Happy Hopping
Off hand, it looks like I have to buy 5 x Y splitter 3 pin cable. And I am hoping since these fan 9 fan is from Noctua of different size, 60, 80, 140 mm, 2 fan are 120 from Corsair
https://noctua.at/en/products/fan/nf-a14-flx/specification
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/cas...m-fan-twin-pack-co-9050016-bled#tab-techspecs
the Corsair is 0.4A,
the Noctua 0.08A at a input power of 0.528W
I assume even w/ 5 x Y splitter, the fan controller can easily handle it. I own this fan controller all these yr. and it works quite nicely
so it looks like all I need is 5 Y splitter cables.
Now, the Lamptron support 30W per chnl., so should I simply get a few 4 way fan splitter cable to save money and jam them all in a few chnl.? what would you do?
Does anyone has another soln?
