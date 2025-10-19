  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
For 11 fan in a mini tower going into a 6 chnl. Lamptron fan controller, what's the best way?

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Jul 1, 2004
8,270
Off hand, it looks like I have to buy 5 x Y splitter 3 pin cable. And I am hoping since these fan 9 fan is from Noctua of different size, 60, 80, 140 mm, 2 fan are 120 from Corsair

https://noctua.at/en/products/fan/nf-a14-flx/specification

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/p/cas...m-fan-twin-pack-co-9050016-bled#tab-techspecs

the Corsair is 0.4A,

the Noctua 0.08A at a input power of 0.528W

I assume even w/ 5 x Y splitter, the fan controller can easily handle it. I own this fan controller all these yr. and it works quite nicely

so it looks like all I need is 5 Y splitter cables.


Now, the Lamptron support 30W per chnl., so should I simply get a few 4 way fan splitter cable to save money and jam them all in a few chnl.? what would you do?

Does anyone has another soln?
 
