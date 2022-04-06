For 100% stable system, should I get RAM w/ highest SPD frequency and ignore XMP?

Looking to build an Alder Lake system running DDR4 RAM. I care more about maximizing stability than maximizing performance. When deciding on which RAM to get, should I ignore XMP frequency and just focus on SPD frequency, and plan on running in SPD mode?



Does anyone even make DDR4 RAM that runs at 3200MHz in SPD mode?



Or can XMP be 100% stable if you pick RAM that is in your motherboard's QVL list?