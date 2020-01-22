Folding@Home bigadv EOL Anniversary Challenge on Jan. 31st - Feb. 7th: The race has started!

Remember the F@H big advantage work units with big bonus points of days past? Well, pututu at [H] suggested we run a challenge starting on the 5th anniversary of the bigadv EOL announcement by Vijay Pande at Stanford. Thanks to Gilthanis for help in setting this up.
Details:
1) [H] total team Folding@home points vs. Team Anandtech members who sign up for the challenge.
2) The challenge starts at 12:00 UTC January 31st (time 0 stats) and ends 12:00 UTC on February 7th.
3) Team Anandtech members must sign up for the challenge before the start date. I will not add racers once the challenge starts.
