Folding@Home bigadv EOL 2nd Anniversary Challenge: Any interest?

Is there any interest interest in running the 2nd Anniversary challenge: [H] vs TAAT?
Last year's race thread in this forum and the race thread at the Anandtech forum.
I'm thinking we run the race a week earlier this year so there's no conflict with the PrimeGrid Tour de Primes event.
Proposed Details:
1) [H] total team Folding@home points vs. the points of Team Anandtech members who sign up for the challenge.
2) The challenge starts at 12:00 UTC January 23rd (time 0 stats) and ends 12:00 UTC on January 30th.
3) Team Anandtech members must sign up for the challenge before the start date. I will not add racers once the challenge starts.
4) To clarify, there's no need for [H] members to sign up. I will take the total output of [H] on FAH during the race.
