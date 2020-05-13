Folding Computers: Upgrade Now From 1080Tis to 2080 Supers, or Wait?

Ah, the quintessential overclockers', gamers', and Folders' question: Should I upgrade now or wait for the next series of hardware? I'm interested in your thoughts.



I'm a hardcore Folding@Home enthusiast, since 2001. My 'farm' now consists of 6 X 1080Tis, each averaging about 1.3M PPD, for a total of approximately 8.0M PPD. I am considering upgrading now to 6 X 2080 Supers.



Facts, as best I can assess from a lot of looking around:

1080Ti average Folding@Home - 1.3M PPD

2080Ti average - 2.2M PPD

2080 Ti average - 2.9 to 3.0 PPD



Considerations:

2080Tis have amazing Folding performance, but are just too expensive, regardless of my philanthropic spirit for Folding@Home.

Nvidia's Ampere - next series, may be out by "the end of year". Nvidia has not announced production and shipping of the next series. There are only rumors at this time.

Ampere's first entrants may be for the professional market; mainstream may not be out for a couple months to follow that.

Currently, used 1080Tis in good condition can fetch $400, or....? But there resale value might drop way down when the Ampere is released, right?

It may take a while before new and used 2080Ti prices fall after Ampere hits the market.



My calculations:

A transition from 6 X 1080Tis to 6 X 2080 Supers would benefit my farm with a production increase of approximately 5.2M PPD - 8.0M PPD versus 13.2M PPD.



No-frills EVGA 2080 Supers are currently available new for $710 at Newegg. 2080 Tis, well, forget about it.



Sure, no one can tell the future and there are lots of variables at play here. Nevertheless, I'm really interested in your opinions.