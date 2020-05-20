Folding Arduino lab made out of wood PLA

Thought you nerds would appreciate this.
Found the file on Thingiverse. https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:32839
Made it out of Hatchbox wood filament, very stringy stuff. Lots of sanding, then clean with mineral spirits, then stain with mahogany gel stain, finished with lacquer -> steel wool -> lacquer -> steel wool. Topped off with a sticker my wife made on her Cricut.
