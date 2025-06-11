  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Flyby11 is actually pretty nice to upgrade an unsupported machine to Win11.

A

atarione

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 17, 2011
Messages
2,437
If you want to do an upgrade to windows 11 on hardware that doens't meet windows 11 system requirements .. Flyby11 is actually pretty slick.. I just upgraded a potato i3-3220 8GB from Window 10 Pro to windows 11 Pro over a RDC connection.. worked great (AFAIK so far, except my python install got ****ed for some reason... however nothing winget uninstall python / winget install python couldn't un**** so that was handy... )

https://github.com/builtbybel/Flyby11

behold my "productivity" ... in fairness I am still on disability as I had Total hip replacement surgery 4 weeks ago.)
1749668468873.jpeg

Look how happy that i3-3220 is running windows updates and installing python and glances... just pegging itself at 100% ... what a "beast"???
 
pendragon1 said:
or use rufus like everyone else...
ive put it on all the way back to C2Ds....
Click to expand...
well... what fun is it to do what everyone else is doing?? Fine I guess you can use rufus if you want.. but Flyby11 was worked really well and my inplace upgrade over RDC was very easy using it.
 
pendragon1 said:
one is years and years old, and known reliable and safe. the other, no so much...
now you may have me on the doing it remotely part, never tried that with rufus.
Click to expand...
in fairness.. dev's I trust looked at the source code for Flyby11 and they all seem to think it is "legit" and not "up to anything" .. but sure Rufus has been around longer... Now I'm curious if you can upgrade remotely with rufus.. I will maybe look into trying it on a VM or something?
 
Executioner said:
I clicked on your link and got this:

Website blocked due to a risky pattern​

Website blocked: https://github.com/builtbybel/Flyby11
v3.0.19 | Heuristics: a risky pattern | ID: 22404644

Malwarebytes Browser Guard blocked this page because it may contain malicious activity.
Click to expand...
microsoft apparently B*tched about flyby11... but blah blah blah.. look at the source code if you want.. AFAIK and friends of mine that are developers also say it is "fine". M$ clearly may have some "issues" with this sort of thing for reasons that don't necessarily mean actual malware but just we don't like people doing this... Windows defender didn't say sweet **** all about running this on the computer I remotely upgraded using this earlier today. Certainly everyone should do what they are comfortable with... but the flag is b*llshite as far as I know, and devs I know say.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koiFoE2W3UE
 
I actually looked at the source code myself today .. not in depth but took a look over the source.. and I don't see anything alarming... meh.. whatever.. not entirely sure why anyone would trust rufus anymore than this quite honestly.. or m*ss gr*ve for that matter.

Rufus has gotten flagged as malware in the past as well.... I honestly don't entirely give a f*ck either way.. but both are open source with rufus having a gpl 3 license and Flyby11 using the MIT license.. the source code for both is available.. and certainly even I don't take my word for it.. but looking over the flyby source code I couldn't see anything alarming in it.. but again

MEH...
 
Shoganai said:
People's weirdness against using Rufus makes no sense to me.


Yes. That's what we call a false positive.
Click to expand...
Yes false positives also are what have happened to Flyby11 as well.... I honestly don't entirely give a fuck... I am just saying I personally don't think there is any "good" reason to be more dubious of the opensource Flyby11 vs the also opensource rufus.. however if anyone can answer the "can you conduct an in place upgrade over RDC with rufus that would be great.. because having done it, I can say you very much can with flyby11.
 
atarione said:
Yes false positives also are what have happened to Flyby11 as well.... I honestly don't entirely give a fuck... I am just saying I personally don't think there is any "good" reason to be more dubious of the opensource Flyby11 vs the also opensource rufus.. however if anyone can answer the "can you conduct an in place upgrade over RDC with rufus that would be great.. because having done it, I can say you very much can with flyby11.
Click to expand...
Because flyby has only been out for a handful of months, rufus has over a decade under its belt. Glad flyby works for you.
 
It's 98% shitty WinForms UI code and like 2% actually doing things.

Looks fine at a glance, it doesn't seem to really do a ton.

1. Yells at you if your CPU doesn't support certain instructions because there's no bypass
2. Calls `Mount-DiskImage` in PowerShell to mount a Windows 11 ISO
3. Puts an unattend.xml file in the \Windows\Panther folder on the image

Code: 
reg add HKLM\SYSTEM\Setup\LabConfig /v BypassTPMCheck /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f
reg add HKLM\SYSTEM\Setup\LabConfig /v BypassSecureBootCheck /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f
reg add HKLM\SYSTEM\Setup\LabConfig /v BypassRAMCheck /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f
reg add HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\OOBE /v BypassNRO /t REG_DWORD /d 1 /f

And that's what it does to the ISO. Probably literally what Rufus does.

It calls some other helpers like

PowerShell script to download an ISO
- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/pbatard/Fido/refs/heads/master/Fido.ps1

Apparently a utility to tell you why it doesn't want to install
- https://github.com/rcmaehl/WhyNotWin11/releases/download/2.6.1.1/WhyNotWin11.exe


And seemingly writes some registry keys if you try to do an in-place upgrade and will run the installer with `/product server` because I guess that skips additional checks?

Code: 
reg add "HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\AppCompatFlags\HwReqChk\" /f
reg add "HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\AppCompatFlags\HwReqChk\" /v HwReqChkVars /t REG_MULTI_SZ /d "SQ_SecureBootCapable=TRUE\0SQ_SecureBootEnabled=TRUE\0SQ_TpmVersion=2\0SQ_RamMB=8192\" /f
reg delete "HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\AppCompatFlags\CompatMarkers\" /f
reg delete "HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\AppCompatFlags\Shared\" /f
reg delete "HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\AppCompatFlags\TargetVersionUpgradeExperienceIndicators\" /f
reg add "HKLM\SYSTEM\Setup\MoSetup\" /f /v AllowUpgradesWithUnsupportedTPMOrCPU /t REG_DWORD /d 1
 
Hmm... Interesting, I was just looking at a guide for using flyoobe/flyby11 and it looks like they killed the github repository.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top