Flyby11 is actually pretty nice to upgrade an unsupported machine to Win11.

If you want to do an upgrade to windows 11 on hardware that doens't meet windows 11 system requirements .. Flyby11 is actually pretty slick.. I just upgraded a potato i3-3220 8GB from Window 10 Pro to windows 11 Pro over a RDC connection.. worked great (AFAIK so far, except my python install got ****ed for some reason... however nothing winget uninstall python / winget install python couldn't un**** so that was handy... )
https://github.com/builtbybel/Flyby11
behold my "productivity" ... in fairness I am still on disability as I had Total hip replacement surgery 4 weeks ago.)
Look how happy that i3-3220 is running windows updates and installing python and glances... just pegging itself at 100% ... what a "beast"???
https://github.com/builtbybel/Flyby11
behold my "productivity" ... in fairness I am still on disability as I had Total hip replacement surgery 4 weeks ago.)
Look how happy that i3-3220 is running windows updates and installing python and glances... just pegging itself at 100% ... what a "beast"???