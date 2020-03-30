NeghVar
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 1, 2003
- Messages
- 2,464
How do I determine how many floating-point operations per cycle my CPU is able to do? I have the rest of the formula to determine the FLOPS.
sockets * (cores per socket) * (number of clock cycles per second) * (number of floating-point operations per cycle).
I am charting FLOPS from past supercomputers and seeing about when consumer-level computers (PC and smartphone) surpassed the performance of the supercomputers.
sockets * (cores per socket) * (number of clock cycles per second) * (number of floating-point operations per cycle).
I am charting FLOPS from past supercomputers and seeing about when consumer-level computers (PC and smartphone) surpassed the performance of the supercomputers.