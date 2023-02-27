Flickering Triangles in game GeForce 3070ti FTW3

Just upgraded from a 1080ti to a 3070ti and I have to say it's been a wacky experience. The card works great but I can't find a fix anywhere for some of the weird flickering I keep getting. I haven't ruled out some form of artifacting, but I've been unable to find any other examples of my issue. This originally was only an issue I've found in Rockstar Games, but I've noticed other weird and of the same graphical issues with more titles like Dying Light 2, as well as AC Titles and Atomic Heart. If anyone has any clue I'd appreciate it.

I should also state I'm currently running an undervolt on the card, but I have tried both a stable auto clock and stock profiles. Temps on ultra max around 73c in warm weather, stable fps in most games as well. I've had the card for less than two months, and the motherboard is a z690 edge wifi ddr4.

Specs:
Samsung Odyssey G5 34"
evga 3070ti FTW 3
i7-12700K
32gb 3600mhz Vengeance

Steps I've Tried:
DDU Re-Bar (on/off)
XMP (on/off)
Fresh Install Windows 11
Game Drive Location
Changing DLSS Modes

Video Links:
Flickers in Atomic Heart
Flickers in RDR2
 
That is typically a bad card when you see the kind of artifacting you showed in your videos. Only other thing to try is an older driver set, but that's highly unlikely to be the issue. Get ready for an rma... :(.
 
