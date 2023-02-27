Flickering Triangles in game GeForce 3070ti FTW3

Just upgraded from a 1080ti to a 3070ti and I have to say it's been a wacky experience. The card works great but I can't find a fix anywhere for some of the weird flickering I keep getting. I haven't ruled out some form of artifacting, but I've been unable to find any other examples of my issue. This originally was only an issue I've found in Rockstar Games, but I've noticed other weird and of the same graphical issues with more titles like Dying Light 2, as well as AC Titles and Atomic Heart. If anyone has any clue I'd appreciate it.I should also state I'm currently running an undervolt on the card, but I have tried both a stable auto clock and stock profiles. Temps on ultra max around 73c in warm weather, stable fps in most games as well. I've had the card for less than two months, and the motherboard is a z690 edge wifi ddr4.Specs:Samsung Odyssey G5 34"evga 3070ti FTW 3i7-12700K32gb 3600mhz VengeanceSteps I've Tried:DDU Re-Bar (on/off)XMP (on/off)Fresh Install Windows 11Game Drive LocationChanging DLSS ModesVideo Links: