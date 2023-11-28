Flexible fan holders: gooseneck, or like soldering third hands

I want holders for fans to point them toward arbitrary positions inside an open case. Something that clamps to the edge of the case, holds the fan and has something in between that is flexible but stays in position after flexing.
Examples would be goosenecks (like on lamps) or the bendable things on third hands for soldering.
Any ideas?
Random products doing something similar, just not quite right:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XP29B2S/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0171GCH56/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B083WQRGC4/ref=ox_sc_saved_title_3?smid=AT8B8CMKBF3NX&psc=1
This comes very close, but it is expensive:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0002CZW0Y/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1
