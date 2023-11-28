Flexible fan holders: gooseneck, or like soldering third hands

U

uOpt

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 29, 2006
Messages
1,408
I want holders for fans to point them toward arbitrary positions inside an open case. Something that clamps to the edge of the case, holds the fan and has something in between that is flexible but stays in position after flexing.

Examples would be goosenecks (like on lamps) or the bendable things on third hands for soldering.

Any ideas?

Random products doing something similar, just not quite right:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XP29B2S/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0171GCH56/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B083WQRGC4/ref=ox_sc_saved_title_3?smid=AT8B8CMKBF3NX&psc=1

This comes very close, but it is expensive:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0002CZW0Y/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1
 
buy one of those things and mod it. i havent seen what your asking for since the early 00s, and even then it was stuck in the pci slots and was 92mm....
 
I've used photography bits and pieces for that sort of thing before. You can get articulated arms with ¼" thread on each end, and clamps that have ¼" threaded holes on them. Cheap ones tend to be poor quality, but good enough for holding light things like fans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top