erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,294
The IP could theoretically yield better results than the hardware at this point
“Flex Logix software stack for AI. The compiler is “push-button,” according to Tate. (Source: Flex Logix)
The compiler’s operator libraries are still growing to include new operators found in rapidly evolving models, Tate said.
“Every time a new model comes along, they invent new operators, and for a lot of architectures, that’s a problem,” he said. “With our architecture, it’s programmable, so every operator that we see, we can handle, because we have embedded FPGA as a backup.”
The technology is proven (in the InferX X1) in TSMC 16 nm. Availability of the IP on different nodes is based on customer demand, Tate said …”
Source: https://www.eetimes.com/flex-logix-cancels-ai-chip-markets-ip-for-ai-and-dsp/
