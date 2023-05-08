Flex Logix Cancels AI Chip, Markets IP for AI and DSP

The IP could theoretically yield better results than the hardware at this point

“Flex Logix software stack for AI. The compiler is “push-button,” according to Tate. (Source: Flex Logix)
The compiler’s operator libraries are still growing to include new operators found in rapidly evolving models, Tate said.

“Every time a new model comes along, they invent new operators, and for a lot of architectures, that’s a problem,” he said. “With our architecture, it’s programmable, so every operator that we see, we can handle, because we have embedded FPGA as a backup.”

The technology is proven (in the InferX X1) in TSMC 16 nm. Availability of the IP on different nodes is based on customer demand, Tate said …”

1683588696967.png

1683588713332.png

Source: https://www.eetimes.com/flex-logix-cancels-ai-chip-markets-ip-for-ai-and-dsp/
 
The problem for Flex is their biggest features have been completely overshadowed by tech from Nvidia or OpenAI. and AMD's Xlinix FPGA's put theirs to shame.
 
