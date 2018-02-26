Flaw In uTorrent Lets Hackers Control Your PC Remotely

uTorrent, the most popular torrent download software has a bug that lets hackers control your PC remotely. TheHackerNews is reporting that the flaw was found by a Google Project Zero researcher in both uTorrent desktop, and the newly launched uTorrent Web. Both versions of uTorrent start a locally hosted HTTP RPC server which allows users to access it's interface over any web browser, the issue is that remote attackers can take control of the software with very little interaction.
You may want to switch programs if you are a uTorrent user, personally I switched to qBittorrent years ago after uTorrent had a massive memory leak on my system when downloading several Linux isos.
"This issue is still exploitable," Ormandy said. "The vulnerability is now public because a patch is available, and BitTorrent have already exhausted their 90 days anyway. I see no other option for affected users but to stop using uTorrent Web and contact BitTorrent and request a comprehensive patch."
You may want to switch programs if you are a uTorrent user, personally I switched to qBittorrent years ago after uTorrent had a massive memory leak on my system when downloading several Linux isos.
"This issue is still exploitable," Ormandy said. "The vulnerability is now public because a patch is available, and BitTorrent have already exhausted their 90 days anyway. I see no other option for affected users but to stop using uTorrent Web and contact BitTorrent and request a comprehensive patch."