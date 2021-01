Flaw In uTorrent Lets Hackers Control Your PC Remotely

Yet another reason to leave uTorrent - and EVERY proprietary torrent client - behind. Yes, I'm aware that there can be bugs and vulnerabilities in anything, but on average open source software has a better track record and better methodology for things actually being veritably fixed. This is doubly important when you know that there are certain vested interests trying to exploit vulnerabilities to "go after" users of this sort of software (ie sharing software like BitTorrent, anonymity/privacy focused software like TOR/i2p, encryption etc..).Some alternatives to uTorrent and other proprietary Torrent clients include....Deluge - http://deluge-torrent.org/ qBitTorrent - https://www.qbittorrent.org/ Transmission - https://transmissionbt.com/ All of these are updated with reasonable swiftness, offer full compliance with latest generation of mainstream BitTorrent features (ie encryption, uTP , magnet links etc) and are pretty easy to use on all platforms. There are also a number of other open source clients out there, some of which try to add some addition features atop the BitTorrent base (ie Tribler is a unique project adding a decentralized file search besides mainstream BitTorrent usage etc)No matter if you use torrents for nothing but public domain works / Linux ISOs or if you have wider downloading interests, its best for safety and utility to use a modern and capable open source client