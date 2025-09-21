Flashing XT BIOS on AMD Radeon RX 9070 Yields up to 25% Performance Boost

erek
"In real-world gaming, the card only managed to gain roughly 8-12% uplift over the stock SKU, showing the decoupling from the synthetic tests. It is very likely that the longer-term thermal stress from the prolonged gaming sessions is causing this lower performance increase, sustaining lower clocks compared to the relatively short-term load from synthetic benchmarks. The entire cause of this FPS increase is the enhanced power limit, which increases the non-XT 220 W board power to as much as 300 W, representing a roughly 36% power increase on its own. No additional cores/ROPs/TMUs are unlocked by flashing the XT BIOS. In fact, the entire process is very inefficient when comparing the power/performance of the stock non-XT SKU. However, if you are looking to extract the maximum performance from your GPU, this may be a viable option, provided you consider all the risks associated with running your GPU at its non-default settings. Sustained higher power settings can result in GPU degradation over time, and BIOS flashing is always a risky endeavor."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341187/...eon-rx-9070-yields-up-to-25-performance-boost
