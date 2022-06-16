Flashed 16 5700XTs back to stock. Some clocks are now lower than expected

I have 16 5700XTs that I flashed back to stock ROMs using the amdvbflash utility. I had the original rom images saved from when I did the memory straps.
Once I was done, I ran the Superposition benchmark to check if the performance was as expected. It was for most of the cards, but a handful showed less than expected results.
So I used GPU-Z to collect the details for each card. This is what I found:
If we look at the Sapphire Pulse cards, for example, we can see that the first 3 and the 5th are running at the factory OC settings as seen here:
But Pulse cards 4 and 6 are running the standard clocks. We can also see that cards 4 and 6 are running a different BIOS and has a different device ID. Amdvbflash won't allow me to flash the rom image from the other Pulse cards because the Device IDs don't match.
I can of course OC the cards manually, but I want to get them back to stock form if at all possible.
Any idea what's going on or how to correct?
Once I was done, I ran the Superposition benchmark to check if the performance was as expected. It was for most of the cards, but a handful showed less than expected results.
So I used GPU-Z to collect the details for each card. This is what I found:
If we look at the Sapphire Pulse cards, for example, we can see that the first 3 and the 5th are running at the factory OC settings as seen here:
But Pulse cards 4 and 6 are running the standard clocks. We can also see that cards 4 and 6 are running a different BIOS and has a different device ID. Amdvbflash won't allow me to flash the rom image from the other Pulse cards because the Device IDs don't match.
I can of course OC the cards manually, but I want to get them back to stock form if at all possible.
Any idea what's going on or how to correct?