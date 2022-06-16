Flashed 16 5700XTs back to stock. Some clocks are now lower than expected

I have 16 5700XTs that I flashed back to stock ROMs using the amdvbflash utility. I had the original rom images saved from when I did the memory straps.Once I was done, I ran the Superposition benchmark to check if the performance was as expected. It was for most of the cards, but a handful showed less than expected results.So I used GPU-Z to collect the details for each card. This is what I found:If we look at the Sapphire Pulse cards, for example, we can see that the first 3 and the 5th are running at the factory OC settings as seen here:But Pulse cards 4 and 6 are running the standard clocks. We can also see that cards 4 and 6 are running a different BIOS and has a different device ID. Amdvbflash won't allow me to flash the rom image from the other Pulse cards because the Device IDs don't match.I can of course OC the cards manually, but I want to get them back to stock form if at all possible.Any idea what's going on or how to correct?