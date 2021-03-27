Flagship phone? Flagship killer? Let's take a look at what a flagship product really is.

You have heard all this before...
  • The phone is a flagship killer
  • The phone doesn't qualify to be called a flagship unless it has the latest (fill in the blank)
Perhaps we should look at what flagship is meant to mean in business.

flagship
The best or most important product, idea, building, etc. that an organization owns or produces:
  • This machine is the flagship in our new range of computers.
  • The company's flagship store is in New York
Cambridge dictionary
 
