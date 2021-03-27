Flagship phone? Flagship killer? Let's take a look at what a flagship product really is.

Supersnake
Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2007
- Messages
- 929
You have heard all this before...
flagship
The best or most important product, idea, building, etc. that an organization owns or produces:
- The phone is a flagship killer
- The phone doesn't qualify to be called a flagship unless it has the latest (fill in the blank)
flagship
The best or most important product, idea, building, etc. that an organization owns or produces:
- This machine is the flagship in our new range of computers.
- The company's flagship store is in New York
Last edited: