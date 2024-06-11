Fixed my Second AMD CPU Kind Of!! ( Resoldered )

So I purchased a CPU *Ryzen 5600G) from fleabay with severely bent pins, I gathered some would need resoldering .. Seems I am a masochist for fixing crapI figured I had done this before a few times , soldering one otherTHis time around 9 of the pins needed resoldering , they were too weak when bending backI managed to resolder eight of nine pins using tweezers and hot air and low melt solder .. Took several attempts but I honed my soldering game in the processOne of the pins came off with the pad .. I was unsure where the trace is . The missing pad and pin is an audio signal pin , the CPU works fine without it but , sadly none of the audio ports workTop right ( is covered in glue I guess) .. I did tidy up the burned flux afterI etched off the material , which appears to be glue , there is a copper ring under and a spot on the edgeI was able to solder the pin to the ring , but there still is no on board sound devices detected .. I am wondering if the trace is on the outside edge , and the ring is a signal ground on a lower level ..if anyone has a clue where the trace might be ? perhaps its on the surface , or on a lower layer for example?