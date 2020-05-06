Fix the 80240020 Windows 10 Installation Error

Microsoft flipped the switch on the Windows 10 overhaul directly about 12 PM on July 28, 2015. I know this in light of the fact that my Windows 10 update appeared around then. I had recently flown into NYC, endured traffic because of an incapacitated vehicle in the Holland burrow, lastly looked into the lodging when the redesign appeared. The overhaul of my Surface Pro 3 took near 2 hours, so I didn't get the opportunity to rest until about 2:30am. It doesn't take this long for everybody – it should just take an hour or thereabouts – however I was downloading over lodging Wi-Fi, which is famously moderate regardless of which inn pick.



Despite the fact that the redesign kept me alert so long, I had no issues with the download and introduce. Standing by so long for my move up to complete I had a lot of time to watch the informal organization wires and immediately found a few upgraders with issues, and the ongoing theme was blunder 80240020.



There's very little extra data given in the event that you get a 80240020 blunder, yet it's a notification that the Windows 10 download was either interfered (incomplete) or adulterated.



To fix this:



Erase all that you find in C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution\Download



Reboot



Restart the download by heading legitimately into Windows Update



P.S. In the event that the overhaul despite everything doesn't work subsequent to following these means, its imaginable you have an obscure issue with your system association or equipment. All things considered, utilize the new ISO instrument to make an establishment on genuine media.