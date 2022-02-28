Fix Bluetooth having a 1/2 second delay when watching movies on Amazon Prime ?

I just bought this speaker, so I could watch movies.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B010OYASRG/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I bought this BT adapter to go with it.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B095K1KJBD/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o09_s01?ie=UTF8&psc=1
What can I do to fix this 1/2 second delay ?
How do I change the codec that is used ?
Are there drivers for the speaker ? (I have not been able to find any)
