Fix Bluetooth having a 1/2 second delay when watching movies on Amazon Prime ?

I

IAmForum

n00b
Joined
Jan 17, 2020
Messages
48
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,985
Download the movie and play with something you can adjust latency? I don't think there are settings in the Amazon Prime that allows this. some version of AptX (haven't kept up with BT lately) is a feature that might help with latency but doesn't look like either of your devices have it.
 
