Five iPhones For Sale - Lowered Prices

All of these iPhones were purchased new by me, and were used on Verizon and come with the original boxes with no accessories.

All were in cases since new, used but not abused. Some minor wear, but they all display and work very nicely.

If you are interested in multiples, or if you want to buy all of them let's talk.

If you see something in the picture on the screen it's going to be dust unless I noted it.

All of the prices do not include shipping.

My Heatware is here: drquest

20200502_141744-L.jpg

1X iPhone 7 Plus silver 128GB SOLD


1X iPhone 6s Plus space gray 64GB $175 shows 98% on battery health
20200502_142057-L.jpg 20200502_142202-L.jpg 20200502_142403-L.jpg


1X iPhone 6 Plus gold 64GB $140
20200502_142421-L.jpg 20200502_142430-L.jpg 20200502_142438-L.jpg

1X iPhone 6 space gray 64GB $90
20200502_142500-L.jpg 20200502_142511-L.jpg 20200502_142518-L.jpg

1X iPhone 6 silver 64GB $90
20200502_142532-L.jpg 20200502_142538-L.jpg 20200502_142546-L.jpg


1X iPhone 6 space gray 64GB $95 w/ Apple leather cover
20200502_142559-L.jpg 20200502_142621-L.jpg 20200502_142630-L.jpg
 

