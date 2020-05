Five iPhones For Sale - Lowered Prices

All of these iPhones were purchased new by me, and were used on Verizon and come with the original boxes with no accessories.All were in cases since new, used but not abused. Some minor wear, but they all display and work very nicely.If you are interested in multiples, or if you want to buy all of them let's talk.If you see something in the picture on the screen it's going to be dust unless I noted it.All of the prices do not include shipping.My Heatware is here: drquest 1X iPhone 7 Plus silver 128GB SOLD1X iPhone 6s Plus space gray 64GB $175 shows 98% on battery health1X iPhone 6 Plus gold 64GB $1401X iPhone 6 space gray 64GB $901X iPhone 6 silver 64GB $901X iPhone 6 space gray 64GB $95 w/ Apple leather cover