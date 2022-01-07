Fitbit Charge 5 - Dell 30" IPS U3011 - Q2 Bluetooth Headset - Vega GPU & CPU Water Blocks

I have an long standing eBay account in good standing with the same username and I started a HeatWear account back last year using my username.
HeatWear: https://www.heatware.com/u/124630/to
Here is my eBay info: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/tanquen?_trksid=p2545226.m2531.l4585
Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker + Sports Band - $80Comes with extra sports band.
Q2 Smart Bluetooth Headset - $15Lightly use and has everything it came with.
Dell 30" IPS U3011 Display - $50Box is 30.5x11.1x23 and it's 33.2lb.
WARNING!
The last year I've had to reboot it two times. You have to unplug it from the power outlet for a time.
There are some folks that have repaired them just by resoldering some points or replacing resisters if you are so inclined.
https://hardforum.com/threads/dell-u3011-blank-screen-isse.1855247/#post-1045377906
https://www.badcaps.net/forum/showthread.php?t=56411&page=3
It looks new. No marks and was used with a wall mount so the stand looks brand new.
I have the box and everything it came with.
The 16:10 aspect ratio is gate for games and development. As is the 2560 x 1600 resolution, can read text at 100% Windows Scaling.
Aspect Ratio
Widescreen (16:10)
Optimal Resolution:
2560 x 1600 at 60 Hz
Dells page:
https://www1.la.dell.com/bs/en/corp...u3011/pd.aspx?refid=monitor-dell-u3011&s=corp
DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible - $5
Used Danger Den DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible
AMD Vega GPU Waterblock - EK-FC CP Radeon Vega Wa - $10Full-cover water block for multiple AMD® Radeon® Vega based graphics cards. Please check their site to make sure it works with you AMD Vega GPU
