Fitbit Charge 5 - Dell 30" IPS U3011 - Q2 Bluetooth Headset - DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011

T

Tanquen

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 15, 2005
Messages
1,085

I have an long standing eBay account in good standing with the same username and I started a HeatWear account back last year using my username.


HeatWear: https://www.heatware.com/u/124630/to

Here is my eBay info: https://www.ebay.com/fdbk/feedback_profile/tanquen?_trksid=p2545226.m2531.l4585

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness & Health Tracker + Sports Band - $80​

Comes with extra sports band.

1666550976876.png
1666550991550.png


Q2 Smart Bluetooth Headset - $15​

Lightly use and has everything it came with.

1665986601379.png

1665986662925.png

Dell 30" IPS U3011 Display - $50​

Box is 30.5x11.1x23 and it's 33.2lb.

WARNING!
The last year I've had to reboot it two times. You have to unplug it from the power outlet for a time.
There are some folks that have repaired them just by resoldering some points or replacing resisters if you are so inclined.
https://hardforum.com/threads/dell-u3011-blank-screen-isse.1855247/#post-1045377906
https://www.badcaps.net/forum/showthread.php?t=56411&page=3

It looks new. No marks and was used with a wall mount so the stand looks brand new.

I have the box and everything it came with.

The 16:10 aspect ratio is gate for games and development. As is the 2560 x 1600 resolution, can read text at 100% Windows Scaling.

Aspect Ratio
Widescreen (16:10)
Optimal Resolution:
2560 x 1600 at 60 Hz

Dells page:
https://www1.la.dell.com/bs/en/corp...u3011/pd.aspx?refid=monitor-dell-u3011&s=corp
01111_2blM9d4u05xz_0zy0t2_600x450.jpg
00c0c_hQx0qs6kpSwz_0xX0t2_600x450.jpg

00O0O_8CqzG7GMgv5z_0yV0t2_50x50c.jpg
01313_kHCwktI3D9gz_0CI0pW_50x50c.jpg
00303_i7nIGLIRtQ1z_0wp08K_50x50c.jpg


DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible - $5
Used Danger Den DD-M6 CPU Water Block - LGA2011, 1366, 1155/1156, 755 Compatible
PXL_20201117_024505972.jpg
PXL_20201117_024509560.jpg


AMD Vega GPU Waterblock - EK-FC CP Radeon Vega Wa - $10 - SOLD

Full-cover water block for multiple AMD® Radeon® Vega based graphics cards. Please check their site to make sure it works with your AMD Vega GPU
 
Last edited:
T

Tanquen

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 15, 2005
Messages
1,085
For both, which is a total steal if you want the Synology branded ones.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top