First time WCing in... 16 years? Help me get started - can you 'bypass' the GPU until later?

First time doing WCing since a kit back in 2005 - was one of those cheap-ass thermaltake or whatever kits you buy from frys. Lasted me a year before it alged up and died.



Anyway, doing it right this time as I have both time, space, and the energy to.



System Specs:

Z490 Aorus Master

10700K (aiming for overclocking this time - also first time since 2005)

32G PC-3600 (Trident Neo)

2x PCIE 3.0 1TB NVMe

Lian Li PC-011 Dynamic

Eventually:

RTX 3090TI or whatever they call it.



I've got a 1080 for the moment I want to use, so the first question is - can I build the loop ready to plug in the GPU, and then just use quick connects or the like to bypass it (since my 1080 is air-cooled) until the 3090 series comes in, and then drain/connect/refill for cooling it?



Second: Do I need a distribution block, or is this more of a straight loop? What are the distro blocks really used for?



Third: How's EK? Looking at their stuff as I like how it looks. Especially the flexible tubing, since this is my first in a long time (if it goes well, I'll build a TR system this winter after Zen3 with hard tubing).