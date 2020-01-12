First time trying SW ToR

So I'm a big Star Wars fan, and a WoW player, been with WoW since launch, and still play live, but burned out on BfA, and not interested in Classic. I always wanted to try SW ToR, but the negative reviews and feedback held me away. But I recall the early development previews on game sites and youtube videos a few years before it came out, the original outlines and pictures of the early game development sounded AMAZING, and I thought was going to be a next gen WoW game but set in the Star Wars universe. I recall some picture of a big Jawas Sandcrawler thing on the planet Tatooine and it looked like something out of the movies, I was so stoked for the game, it looked jaw dropping cool in those early looks, several years before release. But then the game came out, and the game play videos didn't look like the those early development screen shots from a few years before, as if the game had some internal shake up behind the scenes changing it? Anyways, back to the topic. I was bored today, installed the free to play version, and picked a Jedi Combat guy, and got to level 7, and I am extremely impressed for starter level stuff, the story is actually really good and engaging. WoW's early leveling sucks, it's purely go out and collect stuff, rinse and repeat, whereas as SW ToR questing has way more meat to it? The graphics are pretty good, I am running Ultra maxed settings, but the character movement seems funky, not as smooth and detailed as WoW. And the game seems choppy, I have a RTX 2070, i7-9700K, 32GB DDR4, and a SSD, but the gameplay in forested outdoor areas is not smooth. Overall, early in, it seems pretty good so far, not sure I'll stick with it and actually subscribe for $14.99/month, prob not, as I already sub to WoW. But SW ToR is better than expected, ad not sure why it's not played at all anymore, where WoW is still very popular with millions of players 15+ years on.