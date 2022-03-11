First time gaming on a full array backlit screen, now I see what I've been missing

It may seem this should go in the Displays forum. But all of you who have a OLED screen or one like mine you already have the eye popping visual difference. Whether you have a tv or a monitor. Now I'm finally catching up to you with a FALD screen or full array local dimming. It's a 43" neo qled tv. And games are like whole new worlds to replay with the better colors and contrast compared to edge lit tvs I've had.



It doesn't have as good contrast as your OLED screens from what I've read. But I'll find out without having to rely just on reviews. In a month or two a new 42" OLED tv model is being released (not mentioning brands for now) so I can compare it with my current neo qled tv at home not in a showroom. Mainly for pc gaming in 4k and movies. I'll have a separate pc system for each.