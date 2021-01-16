First RTX 3090 Hardline Watercool in P5 case. Seeking guidance

Hi,

So I've had a water-cooled pc for 4-5 years, it was my first one and it's pretty much terrible I think. It's soft tubing and to be honest I don't think I've pipped it correctly. Never had the time to spend time to investigate the proper way of doing it. And now I've bought the AORUS RTX3090 XTREME WATERFORCE, and I think it's time to do it right with the guidance of you kind folks.

I've attached an image of my current build. Please refrain from mocking, I'm sure I've royally f***ed this.

So I'm looking for the right components to upgrade my rig to hardline tubing.

I plan on upgrading the radiator to a 480mm version. And considering the to a D5 pump. In the basket so far:


Which fittings are best and how to best mount the D5 pump to P5 are my main issues.

But any guidance will be greatly appreciated.
 

