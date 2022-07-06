First RISC-V laptop available now for pre-order with quad-core processor and 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM

ROMA also integrates a PoS, NFT and MetaMask-style wallet, making it ideal for Web3 developers. The first 100 customers to pre-order ROMA will receive a unique NFT to mark the birth of the world’s first native RISC-V development platform laptop. Click to expand...

I want RISC-V to succeed.If anything is to supplant and replace x86, it should be a license free open instruction set that anyone can used, not yet another closed one like ARM.That said, this pretty much made me roll my eyes at this product:I am still curious how that CPU performs though, but details are VERY light.