First Reviews are Live and Snapdragon X Elite Doesn't Quite Deliver on Promised Performance

Aurelius said: That and Apple has had a lot of time to optimize its platforms for its chips. Windows on ARM is much better than it was, but I’m not sure it’s fully tuned for Snapdragon X chips. Click to expand...

ARM for Windows isn't new, so they've had time to optimize. The review posted from Maress is really good in that the guy actually does a lot of tests, and he does it scientifically. In terms of efficiency the AMD 8840U beats out the new Snapdragon in efficiency. He also tests out a native ARM build of Dolphin emulator and it wasn't playable. Again, the ARM builds of Dolphin have been around for some time. This was the same situation when Phoronix compared Apple's M2 to AMD's Rembrandt and it got floored. They even compared MacOS tests to Asahi Linux and Asahi would often win, but also often lose to AMD. So of course there were people posting in response that these tests weren't optimized for ARM and that's why the M2 would often lose.After watching "The Phawx's" review, it looks like the Snapdragon Elite X does really well compared to Intel's 155H, while often beating it, but really poorly against AMD's 8840U. Especially when it comes to gaming as the 8840U will use less power when gaming compared to the Snapdragon Elite X, and this includes native ARM builds or x86 builds of games. The GPU doesn't seem to be sufficient, particularly in Doom as even the Steam Deck would destroy this chip. The Snapdragon chips are not meant for gaming, but in terms of GPU performance and efficiency it's really not there. He also tested Auto SR but he claims to have seen no power or performance benefit if it was using the TPU. By default these Snapdragon laptops are in energy efficiency mode, while most other laptops are usually shipped with balanced selected, but that should give you an idea how much effort was done to cover up these laptops efficiency.