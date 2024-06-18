First Reviews are Live and Snapdragon X Elite Doesn't Quite Deliver on Promised Performance

Not good

“Asus went with a fairly basic Micron 2400 SSD which is a DRAM-less Phison based drive and this might be part of the reason for some of the less flattering results in some tests. However, this shouldn't affect the gaming tests and this is another area where the Snapdragon X Elite doesn't deliver, and most games are unplayable at 1080p resolution. Many games don't run on the Qualcomm chip for obvious reasons, but many that do, suffer from texture and graphics glitches at times. Most games don't even manage 30 FPS at reduced graphics settings, let alone 60 FPS, but then again, this is hardly expected from an integrated GPU. Considering that the Vivobook S 15 OLED comes in at US$1300 with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD, you would expect it to deliver in terms of performance, but it seems like Qualcomm and Microsoft have a lot of work to do to optimize the platform as a whole.”

1718740879255.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/323715/...-doesnt-quite-deliver-on-promised-performance
 
Prince Valiant said:
https://www.windowscentral.com/hardware/laptops/asus-vivobook-s-15-copilot-pc-review
https://www.notebookcheck.com/Asus-...in-ein-neues-Notebook-Zeitalter.847338.0.html
That part is nice:

Lastly, I want to mention something I've not experienced on a Windows laptop before: consistent waking from sleep when opening the lid. Most Windows laptops will hibernate after a few hours of not being touched, meaning it takes longer to wake from sleep. This isn't something the Mac does, and so far, the ASUS VivoBook S 15 doesn't do it either. Every time I've gone to open the lid, it's instantly awake and ready for me to start using. It's really awesome

The idle power with that high resolution is quite impressive, will see how it translates in real world daily usage.
 
Sounds like they have some hurdles to surmount but really solid for an initial release. AMD and Intel need arm chips for laptops IMO. Power consumption is way too important.
 
Decko87 said:
Sounds like they have some hurdles to surmount but really solid for an initial release. AMD and Intel need arm chips for laptops IMO. Power consumption is way too important.
So far the battery life on the Sandragon Elite X's are not breaking any grounds. Going by their battery benchmark, I can't tell which is x86 and which is ARM. I did Google the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 and that's running Intel. According to TechPowerUp, "Browsing the web or watching movies aren't really too taxing for the Snapdragon X Elite, but under heavier loads the battery life drops off a cliff. ". I'd wait for more tests done by tech journalists who haven't been huffing the Qualcomm sponsor money. Next month AMD has their Zen5 based Ryzen AI chips and later this year Intel will have their Lunar Lake. Keep in mind these Qualcomm based laptops are $1,300, which is Apple M3 levels of pricing. At least they have 16GB of ram.
gWieAu9xfh4bQdfAfMzDd8-1200-80.jpg
 
DukenukemX said:
I can't tell which is x86 and which is ARM.
Or if they match screen resolution wise or battery in them (at least the res they were running at should be a min), which could make sense for a regular product review for people that know about them, but .......... new tech, come-on review people....

battery-life-100819505-orig.jpg


Surface pro X was with a 39 whours battery.

So 521 minutes on 39 Wh to 856 minutes on 70..... if the test did not change much, that would be slightly worse, now, despite the Vivobook significantly lower resolution.
 
Looking at some review, my prediction

a) In efficacy mode, the efficacy for Arm compiled stuff will indeed by quite something and combined with extremely good idle will provide never seen before battery life of the Apple type (and silent a la Apple), laptop a week in a bag working on it from time to time without closing it with no issue.
b) In power mode, noisy and regular battery life (i.e. in that mode not more efficient than x86 with arm compiled stuff when it goes at it) and will achieve normal performance (which is really impressive), power mode will give you 2x MT performance but at 3 time the power cost.
c) Prism will be much better than anything before for the x86, to the point that according to some they do not know without looking in the taskbar if it is running x86 or arm, but efficacy will be bad in emulation.

The marketing was about trying to make it look like a and b would exist at the same time (apple performance with apple battery life at the same time, not one or the other like reality that apple like efficacy is just true in the lower powre band), which would match how different some review are, in which mode you run the device change it quite a bit.

And at first the giant rebate of going Arm will not be fully passed to the customer, they need to amortize the transition cost and competition to kick-in to make it happen.
 
philb2 said:
No real surprise. When was new tech not hyped up? Hardware or software, including a few startups I worked for.
Relative to the potential, in the general public CRISPR enabled gene editing maybe ? Everyone involved knowing just how much politician and public could hate it and staying more on the low about it and being harder to patent and control has well.
 
cjcox said:
Well, at least it's cheaper... err... nope...
It is apparently a lot cheaper yes, about half intel-AMD soc chips according to leaked dell document ($145 for a 10core vs $293 for the core i7-1360p), maybe not actually cheaper to make, just much lower margin than those with an x86 duopoly with a license can charge.

No knowing much of anything about laptop, has those 90-120hz oled 2944 x 1840 hdr600 1000nits ultra portable type with a nice 70wh battery, not cheaper than the previous similar offering ?
 
LukeTbk said:
It is apparently a lot cheaper yes, about half intel-AMD soc chips according to leaked dell document ($145 for a 10core vs $293 for the core i7-1360p), maybe not actually cheaper to make, just much lower margin than those with an x86 duopoly with a license can charge.

No knowing much of anything about laptop, has those 90-120hz oled 2944 x 1840 hdr600 1000nits ultra portable type with a nice 70wh battery, not cheaper than the previous similar offering ?
The Core Ultra 7 155H and 185H are more the competitors here. Those laptops are generally cheaper than the SnapDragon's. This 185H laptop is $1k which is cheaper than the $1300 Snapdragons. Also, you wouldn't buy Intel when there's AMD. By next month there's AMD's new mobile chips, which is when you really won't go Intel. I wouldn't touch Intel until Lunar Lake. Maybe if you really need the encoding capabilities of Intel or maybe AMD's new mobile chips suck?
 
LukeTbk said:
It is apparently a lot cheaper yes, about half intel-AMD soc chips according to leaked dell document ($145 for a 10core vs $293 for the core i7-1360p), maybe not actually cheaper to make, just much lower margin than those with an x86 duopoly with a license can charge.

No knowing much of anything about laptop, has those 90-120hz oled 2944 x 1840 hdr600 1000nits ultra portable type with a nice 70wh battery, not cheaper than the previous similar offering ?
Perhaps, and maybe there will be a DIY build market for these. I'm not seeing that right now, but perhaps I missed something.
 
cjcox said:
Perhaps, and maybe there will be a DIY build market for these. I'm not seeing that right now, but perhaps I missed something.
No right now the rebate is not passed to customer for sure (if there is one, maybe AMD-intel margin got pushed down by them), they have to amortize all the extra cost to the new platform and they have a lot of buzz, free publicity to push them.

In canada, swift go 14:
https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/produc...eng/17498672?source=search&adSlot=4&slotPos=4
was $1,500, for a 1920 x 1200

now you get:
https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/produc...n-x-plus-16gb-ram-1tb-ssd-windows-11/17938791
2560x1600, 120hz, with USB 4.0 ports, wifi 7 instead of 6 and 10 more whours battery at that price with the snapdragon, but maybe that would have been the natural price gain we would have seen without the competition.
 
Marees said:
Probably a decent windows laptop in efficiency mode (atom/e-cores mode)

Not worth it in performance mode or gaming as of now


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVz7oGGG2jE
In gaming it is comparable to last gen Intel meteor lake (MSI Claw 1) but lunar lake (MSI Claw 2) should be better. And some issues with 1% / 0.1% lows

Also not a patch on AMD's APUs inside steam deck or Rog Ally

Safe to say Qualcomm will not make it to the potential surface handheld.
Intel could still make it inside the surface handheld because they have a long running partnership with the surface team
 
Seems to me that Microsoft is going after the thin & light laptops (i.e premium chromebooks or tablets) with these windows on ARM devices
 
DukenukemX said:
The battery performance of these chips aren't exactly great. Apple being on 3nm has a lot to do why they're ahead, while the Snapdragon Elite X and AMD's 8840hs are both on 4nm and it shows. Better reviews are trickling in but not there yet.
View attachment 660841

View: https://youtu.be/dT4MstOicfQ?si=ukGSY4-rrwE4ZNMp
That and Apple has had a lot of time to optimize its platforms for its chips. Windows on ARM is much better than it was, but I’m not sure it’s fully tuned for Snapdragon X chips.
 
Aurelius said:
That and Apple has had a lot of time to optimize its platforms for its chips. Windows on ARM is much better than it was, but I’m not sure it’s fully tuned for Snapdragon X chips.
ARM for Windows isn't new, so they've had time to optimize. The review posted from Maress is really good in that the guy actually does a lot of tests, and he does it scientifically. In terms of efficiency the AMD 8840U beats out the new Snapdragon in efficiency. He also tests out a native ARM build of Dolphin emulator and it wasn't playable. Again, the ARM builds of Dolphin have been around for some time. This was the same situation when Phoronix compared Apple's M2 to AMD's Rembrandt and it got floored. They even compared MacOS tests to Asahi Linux and Asahi would often win, but also often lose to AMD. So of course there were people posting in response that these tests weren't optimized for ARM and that's why the M2 would often lose.

After watching "The Phawx's" review, it looks like the Snapdragon Elite X does really well compared to Intel's 155H, while often beating it, but really poorly against AMD's 8840U. Especially when it comes to gaming as the 8840U will use less power when gaming compared to the Snapdragon Elite X, and this includes native ARM builds or x86 builds of games. The GPU doesn't seem to be sufficient, particularly in Doom as even the Steam Deck would destroy this chip. The Snapdragon chips are not meant for gaming, but in terms of GPU performance and efficiency it's really not there. He also tested Auto SR but he claims to have seen no power or performance benefit if it was using the TPU. By default these Snapdragon laptops are in energy efficiency mode, while most other laptops are usually shipped with balanced selected, but that should give you an idea how much effort was done to cover up these laptops efficiency.
 
View: https://youtu.be/rYGUG_2Oge8?t=560

The matching and beeting an M3 in something like Lightroom without GPU support yet and in x86 emulation mode was not something expected.

DukenukemX said:
In terms of efficiency the AMD 8840U beats out the new Snapdragon in efficiency.
It is really good that they are that close to the latest 4nm AMD chips at something like this (you never expect anything to be more efficient than the latest AMD during an over 15 watt multithread workload like this), this is comparing the best of the best with zero advantage to arm at this.
 
LukeTbk said:

View: https://youtu.be/rYGUG_2Oge8?t=560

The matching and beeting an M3 in something like Lightroom without GPU support yet and in x86 emulation mode was not something expected.


It is really good that they are that close to the latest 4nm AMD chips at something like this (you never expect anything to be more efficient than the latest AMD during an over 15 watt multithread workload like this), this is comparing the best of the best with zero advantage to arm at this.
Windows ARM runs just as good on the Mac with the same built in x86 translation FYI. This isn’t something specific to the snapdragon. As much as I despise Windows at this point you do have to give credit to Microsoft for putting in a really good implementation to support x86 binaries on ARM windows.
 
LukeTbk said:

View: https://youtu.be/rYGUG_2Oge8?t=560

The matching and beeting an M3 in something like Lightroom without GPU support yet and in x86 emulation mode was not something expected.
Not a fan of Max Tech. I'm sick of reviewers using synthetic tests because they show us nothing. 3DMark especially since the Snapdragon performs pretty well there, but outside of that, it's trash. The Lightroom test is the only thing half way worth looking.
It is really good that they are that close to the latest 4nm AMD chips at something like this (you never expect anything to be more efficient than the latest AMD during an over 15 watt multithread workload like this), this is comparing the best of the best with zero advantage to arm at this.
AMD's latest... until next month when they release their Zen5 based Ryzen AI chips. Qualcomm couldn't pick a worse time to release their new chips where even Apple will eventually release Macbooks with M4's. At least Lunar Lake is going to take another 6 months, so in that regard they have a stay of execution.
https://www.pcguide.com/news/the-am...ve-than-anticipated-in-new-leaked-benchmarks/
csm_Ryzen-AI-9-bench-1_35ada83b8f.png

Ryzen-AI-9-Bench-3.png
 
Mchart said:
Windows ARM runs just as good on the Mac with the same built in x86 translation FYI. This isn’t something specific to the snapdragon. As much as I despise Windows at this point you do have to give credit to Microsoft for putting in a really good implementation to support x86 binaries on ARM windows.
At this point Microsoft has natively converted a lot of the .Net libraries and as they share a common front end Microsoft only needed to make the new backend there.
.net is a weird and wonderful environment that I love to hate.
 
DukenukemX said:
Not a fan of Max Tech. I'm sick of reviewers using synthetic tests because they show us nothing. 3DMark especially since the Snapdragon performs pretty well there, but outside of that, it's trash. The Lightroom test is the only thing half way worth looking.

AMD's latest... until next month when they release their Zen5 based Ryzen AI chips. Qualcomm couldn't pick a worse time to release their new chips where even Apple will eventually release Macbooks with M4's. At least Lunar Lake is going to take another 6 months, so in that regard they have a stay of execution.
https://www.pcguide.com/news/the-am...ve-than-anticipated-in-new-leaked-benchmarks/
View attachment 660961
View attachment 660962
At least if they all use the same synthetic benchmarks it gives us a baseline as accurate as anything they would publish themselves.
 
Mchart said:
Windows ARM runs just as good on the Mac with the same built in x86 translation FYI. This isn’t something specific to the snapdragon. As much as I despise Windows at this point you do have to give credit to Microsoft for putting in a really good implementation to support x86 binaries on ARM windows.
Snapdragon like the M1-2-3 has a good amount of hardware tricks to help that translation, emulation on the SQ1-2-3 is not has good apparently.

DukenukemX said:
Not a fan of Max Tech. I'm sick of reviewers using synthetic tests because they show us nothing. 3DMark especially since the Snapdragon performs pretty well there, but outside of that, it's trash. The Lightroom test is the only thing half way worth looking.
There the real Figma web design and more important here the snappiness and responsiveness of the common experience of going around explorer, dezipping, installing stuff, they cannot realistically match AMD at something like cinebench (even Apple does not do that)
 
Lakados said:
But it will do Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and Zoom like a god damned champ. With enough ram to support at least a handful of Chrome Tabs.
^ THIS.

I'm starting to seeing those applications run up against the limit of 16GB RAM, especially with new Teams.
Really beginning to think that 32GB RAM needs to be the new minimum for Windows 11 in enterprise, regardless of of the ISA.
 
"oh, you'll need at least 16GB for that new version of FreeCell."
 
