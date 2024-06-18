First Reviews are Live and Snapdragon X Elite Doesn't Quite Deliver on Promised Performance

Looking at some review, my prediction



a) In efficacy mode, the efficacy for Arm compiled stuff will indeed by quite something and combined with extremely good idle will provide never seen before battery life of the Apple type (and silent a la Apple), laptop a week in a bag working on it from time to time without closing it with no issue.

b) In power mode, noisy and regular battery life (i.e. in that mode not more efficient than x86 with arm compiled stuff when it goes at it) and will achieve normal performance (which is really impressive), power mode will give you 2x MT performance but at 3 time the power cost.

c) Prism will be much better than anything before for the x86, to the point that according to some they do not know without looking in the taskbar if it is running x86 or arm, but efficacy will be bad in emulation.



The marketing was about trying to make it look like a and b would exist at the same time (apple performance with apple battery life at the same time, not one or the other like reality that apple like efficacy is just true in the lower powre band), which would match how different some review are, in which mode you run the device change it quite a bit.



And at first the giant rebate of going Arm will not be fully passed to the customer, they need to amortize the transition cost and competition to kick-in to make it happen.