First Real Nas Build

Shadowarez
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2019
- Messages
- 566
hi all i am finally ditching my Jank setup iv had hogpoged together since 2016 its time to join the ranks of actual building a actual nas that will meet/exceed usage requirements.
the Jank setup was
a Qnap TS-469 Pro which now refuses to acknowledge internet on either port. (24TB) was the backup incase the mini itx system crapped out.
custom itx rig B450 asus + 3200g runs plex but wont let anyone use lan shares in one form or another iv taken it down multiple times trying differnt os's but ultimately it stops working on network so im going build full custom and use unraid. (16TB)
i have had a total network failure 3-4 times this year alone be it to more then 1 disk failing or a nas device deciding it doesnt want to be on the network anymore and refuses to go online, i have built 20+ custom rigs since 2020 and many itx rigs so i thought time to build a actual good network solution i can trust and centralize as in 1 device 1 Olympic sized pool of storage.
i am planning on using unraid with this setup to host plex, and my downloads/app folders also tying in all our devices/computers to this nas for backups on regular basis, the cache i figure wouldnt do much for the media streaming but for the downloads/apps/backups would help alot. the excessive amount of ram is mainly going to just be a ramdisk for plex incase it needs to transcode. the cpu will be changed out once i can get a 5700g.
here is my proposed build with parts i already have.
1.Silvertsone DS308B
2.Asus Strix gaming itx x570
3.Corsair LPX Vengence 2x32gb 3200mhz
4.AMD 9 5900x
5.Corsair 750 Platuim
6.8x 16TB Ironwolf Pro HDDs
7.2x Sabrent Rocket 1TB (Cache)
8.Noctua NH-L9a Chromax
9.LSI 9207 8i (HBA)
the Jank setup was
a Qnap TS-469 Pro which now refuses to acknowledge internet on either port. (24TB) was the backup incase the mini itx system crapped out.
custom itx rig B450 asus + 3200g runs plex but wont let anyone use lan shares in one form or another iv taken it down multiple times trying differnt os's but ultimately it stops working on network so im going build full custom and use unraid. (16TB)
i have had a total network failure 3-4 times this year alone be it to more then 1 disk failing or a nas device deciding it doesnt want to be on the network anymore and refuses to go online, i have built 20+ custom rigs since 2020 and many itx rigs so i thought time to build a actual good network solution i can trust and centralize as in 1 device 1 Olympic sized pool of storage.
i am planning on using unraid with this setup to host plex, and my downloads/app folders also tying in all our devices/computers to this nas for backups on regular basis, the cache i figure wouldnt do much for the media streaming but for the downloads/apps/backups would help alot. the excessive amount of ram is mainly going to just be a ramdisk for plex incase it needs to transcode. the cpu will be changed out once i can get a 5700g.
here is my proposed build with parts i already have.
1.Silvertsone DS308B
2.Asus Strix gaming itx x570
3.Corsair LPX Vengence 2x32gb 3200mhz
4.AMD 9 5900x
5.Corsair 750 Platuim
6.8x 16TB Ironwolf Pro HDDs
7.2x Sabrent Rocket 1TB (Cache)
8.Noctua NH-L9a Chromax
9.LSI 9207 8i (HBA)