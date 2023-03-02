erek
"A new piece of 'natural rendering' software could fix what ails them."
"They were tested in a range of formats and a varying field of view, and had to answer in multiple choice each time over 72 different images.
The research showed that people have an issue with overestimation with the standard linear perspective, whereas the natural perspective did make it slightly easier to determine the distance, especially when it came to wider field of view.
Pepperell's research has come to a head with startup company, FovoTec(opens in new tab). The front page claims the software can deliver "a far greater field of view and a more accurate sense of depth, space, and movement."
So if you've been trying to use a wider field of view in games with your super curvy wide angle monitor, and have been having trouble with the perspective, then Pepperell may just have found one impressive solution. It should also make for a more realistic, immersive take on the first-person gaming perspective, too.
The research correlates with Chiara Saracini's work(opens in new tab) at the Catholic University of Maule, which says computer models have been totally messing up our perception of distance. Though she has her reservations that this is the definitive answer to our FOV woes, since there was still a fair deal of overestimation happening. Still, things can only get better from here."
Source: https://www.pcgamer.com/first-person-shooters-have-been-getting-perspective-wrong-all-along/
