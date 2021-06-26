First PC Build since 2010... after doing my homework, how does this look?

Phanteks Eclipse P600S ATX Mid Tower Case

ATX Mid Tower Case MSI MAG X570 TOMAHAWK WIFI ATX AM4 Motherboard

WIFI ATX AM4 Motherboard AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 3.7 GHz 12-Core Processor

3.7 GHz 12-Core Processor Noctua NH-D15 CHROMAX.BLACK 82.52 CFM CPU Cooler

CHROMAX.BLACK 82.52 CFM CPU Cooler Corsair Vengeance LPX 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3600 CL18 Memory

32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3600 CL18 Memory Samsung 970 Evo 1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive

1 TB M.2-2280 NVME Solid State Drive MSI MPG A-GF 750 W 80+ Gold Certified Fully Modular ATX Power Supply

If I did my homework correctly, all of these components should pair well together. Do they? I have an original retail copy of Windows 7 dating back to the construction of the previous build; will this product key work to activate a fresh Windows 10 on the new build (like it previously allowed me to upgrade to Windows 10 on the dying rig)? Or do I need to factor in the price for a new OS as well before I'm out of the woods?

Getting a bit nostalgic; I remember posting here for advice on a new build over a decade ago, and that advice (Core I7 920 + P6T MB) turned out to be so reliable that I've been running on that rig ever since... right up until last weekend, when the second component in as many months failed on me. This time, it was the Windows C: drive... so I've decided to just accept that it's time for the big rebuild I've been putting off for the past couple of years.I don't expect to be doing ANY gaming whatsoever on this PC, but there WILL be a lot of hi-res Adobe work and multitasking. So I spent the past few days binge-watching review & comparison videos to play catch-up on the tech; and here's the best rig I felt I could put together for my needs within my budget, based on what's currently available in my area :After what I hear was a rough start with their initial offering of X570 mb's, looks like MSI might've gotten it right with the Tomahawk -- at least, for the price -- but are they being graded on a curve due to low expectations? Because I could easily be talked into the pricier MSI MEG X570 UNIFY if the arguments are there. (It's gorgeous, even if no one will see it.)With shortages in video cards doubling & tripling their value, I'm opting to hold off on buying right now... and just keep using my oldas a GPU until prices come back down to earth. Then, i'll likely pick up a 3060 or 3070, and maybe a 2nd M.2 drive. My immediate goal is getting up and running ASAP with parts I won't regret buying later.2 questions:(If I posted this in the wrong forum, my bad, it's been a while. Feel free to move it where it belongs!)Thanks in advance to anyone taking the time!PS: I'll have a friend helping me assemble the thing, just want to make sure the choice of parts is conflict-free.