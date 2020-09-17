First Intel Tiger Lake Benchmarks Show Big CPU and Graphics Performance Gains

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
6,362
Nvidia 3080 news is beat to death

“In addition, Tiger Lake's integrated Iris Xe graphics put up over 2X the gaming performance over the company's 10th Gen Ice Lake processors, and it looks to be the fastest integrated graphics solution for laptops on the market currently, besting AMD's Ryzen 4000 series as well. Battery life measurements are still out, however, as retail ready products have yet to hit the channel. Intel notes Tiger Lake-powered laptops from OEM partners should be available in the next month or so.”

https://slashdot.org/story/375882
 
Last edited:
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
2,566
Nice, Intel needs a win, their Engineers have been taking a pounding for the last few years because of Managements blunders and that can't be helping their moral.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
R

Ready4Dis

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
1,989
It's good to see intel is finally cathing up to AMD in onboard graphics. Of course, AMD's next gen laptop chips won't be to far behind either, so it may be a short lived, but catching up/passing is impressive in itself considering how far behind they were for so long.

I just wonder what they did to the ryzen 4800u system to make it so slow that the ryzen 5 2500u in a convertible/yoga is able to keep pace with it. It would have been nice they compared the 28w part to the 4800hs as well as the 4800u to make it a bit more you know.. useful ti compare high end to high end, instead of high end to low/mid. It must have been off limits for the review. I'll probably wait a little while for real reviews to drop. One data point that seems kind of questionable doesn't do it for me. Maybe it'll push AMD to start upping their game in the APU side though, would be great to be able to legit build PC's without needing a graphics card for the kids and low quality gaming.
 
  • Like
Reactions: erek
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top