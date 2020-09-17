First Intel Tiger Lake Benchmarks Show Big CPU and Graphics Performance Gains

It's good to see intel is finally cathing up to AMD in onboard graphics. Of course, AMD's next gen laptop chips won't be to far behind either, so it may be a short lived, but catching up/passing is impressive in itself considering how far behind they were for so long.



I just wonder what they did to the ryzen 4800u system to make it so slow that the ryzen 5 2500u in a convertible/yoga is able to keep pace with it. It would have been nice they compared the 28w part to the 4800hs as well as the 4800u to make it a bit more you know.. useful ti compare high end to high end, instead of high end to low/mid. It must have been off limits for the review. I'll probably wait a little while for real reviews to drop. One data point that seems kind of questionable doesn't do it for me. Maybe it'll push AMD to start upping their game in the APU side though, would be great to be able to legit build PC's without needing a graphics card for the kids and low quality gaming.