First "Custom" Water Cooling (Hard Tubing) Build - System No Longer will Power On

vegeta535 said: Did you try jumping the power switch pins or using the surface mounted power switch on the MB if it has one to see if it started? I would also try another psu if you can. Click to expand...

Thank you for the reply. I did not try the pins - there's a clear CMOS but I did not see anything like that, and this is a more "mid-range" board so no power on the board, unfortunately. I do have another PSU that I can try. I am very close to packing it up and taking it to Micro Center sometime today. I had giving up but with work and kids I don't have as much time as I would like to futz with this stuff.