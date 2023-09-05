first contribution to AUR- git push fails

Hi

I decided to re-upload some older PKGBUILDs of mine to new AUR git-based system, I am following howtos but obviously something went wrong. What I have:



$git status

On branch master

Your branch is based on 'origin/master', but the upstream is gone.

(use "git branch --unset-upstream" to fixup)

nothing to commit, working directory clean



git log --oneline --decorate

0e85f34 (HEAD -> master) first commit



$ls -al

celkom 20

drwxr-xr-x 3 tibor tibor 4096 jún 7 22:24 .

drwxr-xr-x 3 tibor tibor 4096 jún 7 22:21 ..

drwxr-xr-x 8 tibor tibor 4096 jún 7 22:35 .git

-rw-r--r-- 1 tibor tibor 962 jún 7 22:23 PKGBUILD

-rw-r--r-- 1 tibor tibor 315 jún 7 22:24 .SRCINFO



$ git config --list

user.name=TiborB

user.email=tiborb95@xxxx

core.editor=nano

push.default=matching

credential.helper=cache --timeout=3600

core.repositoryformatversion=0

core.filemode=true

core.bare=false

core.logallrefupdates=true

remote.origin.url=git+ssh://aur@aur .archlinux .org/gimp-plugin-satequalizer.git

remote.origin.fetch=+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*

branch.master.remote=origin

branch.master.merge=refs/heads/master

user.name=tiborb

user.email=tiborb95@xxxxx



and still following fails:



$ git push

No refs in common and none specified; doing nothing.

Perhaps you should specify a branch such as 'master'.

fatal: The remote end hung up unexpectedly

error: failed to push some refs to 'git+ssh://aur@aur. archlinux .org/gimp-plugin-satequalizer.git'



I am very new to git, so please advice me....



I have created new pair of ssh keys, save public key to my account - I hope in proper way, but I am not able to test that they work properly...