first contribution to AUR- git push fails

I decided to re-upload some older PKGBUILDs of mine to new AUR git-based system, I am following howtos but obviously something went wrong. What I have:
$git status
On branch master
Your branch is based on 'origin/master', but the upstream is gone.
(use "git branch --unset-upstream" to fixup)
nothing to commit, working directory clean
git log --oneline --decorate
0e85f34 (HEAD -> master) first commit
$ls -al
celkom 20
drwxr-xr-x 3 tibor tibor 4096 jún 7 22:24 .
drwxr-xr-x 3 tibor tibor 4096 jún 7 22:21 ..
drwxr-xr-x 8 tibor tibor 4096 jún 7 22:35 .git
-rw-r--r-- 1 tibor tibor 962 jún 7 22:23 PKGBUILD
-rw-r--r-- 1 tibor tibor 315 jún 7 22:24 .SRCINFO
$ git config --list
user.name=TiborB
user.email=tiborb95@xxxx
core.editor=nano
push.default=matching
credential.helper=cache --timeout=3600
core.repositoryformatversion=0
core.filemode=true
core.bare=false
core.logallrefupdates=true
remote.origin.url=git+ssh://aur@aur .archlinux .org/gimp-plugin-satequalizer.git
remote.origin.fetch=+refs/heads/*:refs/remotes/origin/*
branch.master.remote=origin
branch.master.merge=refs/heads/master
user.name=tiborb
user.email=tiborb95@xxxxx
and still following fails:
$ git push
No refs in common and none specified; doing nothing.
Perhaps you should specify a branch such as 'master'.
fatal: The remote end hung up unexpectedly
error: failed to push some refs to 'git+ssh://aur@aur. archlinux .org/gimp-plugin-satequalizer.git'
I am very new to git, so please advice me....
I have created new pair of ssh keys, save public key to my account - I hope in proper way, but I am not able to test that they work properly...
