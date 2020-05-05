First ATX12VO Consumer Motherboard: The ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4SR

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,863
I don't see the big difference in power design for these motherboards yet. Where's the big noticable difference in power parts on the board?

"What makes this perhaps a little strange is that although this new ATX12VO standard is aimed at the lower power parts of the market and the more embedded designs, ASRock has made this a full Z490 board. It supports overclocking and fast memory, it has better gold-pin plating in the DRAM slots, there’s an ALC1200 audio codec, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and so on. That being said, the PCIe slot layout is only x16 from the CPU and x4 from the chipset, rather than an x8/x8 design."

https://www.anandtech.com/show/1576...otherboard-the-asrock-z490-phantom-gaming-4sr
 
K

KarateBob

Gawd
Joined
Aug 4, 2004
Messages
735
erek said:
I don't see the big difference in power design for these motherboards yet. Where's the big noticable difference in power parts on
The main power connector is 2x5 pins instead of 2x12 pins. That's 41.667% the size. Why was MicroSD Better than SD? It was like 20% the size, without other innovations
 
D

DooLocsta

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2005
Messages
1,618
I have heard shade on ASRock plenty of times but I have never had an issue. Good on them for doing something with 14mm++++ or whatever.
 
