First ATX12VO Consumer Motherboard: The ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4SR

I don't see the big difference in power design for these motherboards yet. Where's the big noticable difference in power parts on the board?
"What makes this perhaps a little strange is that although this new ATX12VO standard is aimed at the lower power parts of the market and the more embedded designs, ASRock has made this a full Z490 board. It supports overclocking and fast memory, it has better gold-pin plating in the DRAM slots, there’s an ALC1200 audio codec, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and so on. That being said, the PCIe slot layout is only x16 from the CPU and x4 from the chipset, rather than an x8/x8 design."
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1576...otherboard-the-asrock-z490-phantom-gaming-4sr
