First AMD build since thunderbird days

Finally went team red, last AMD system was a thunderbird and k6-2 before that, no complaints so far coming from a 9900k, although memory tweaking is a bit of a pain and learning curve all over againRyzen 9 5950x, Asus TUF RTX 3080, 32GB corsair, x570 ROG Strix, Lian Li 011 Dynamic, Corsair 850whave yet to get fclock speeds up to the hyped up 2000 but perhaps with a newer bios.Local store only received 2 5950x cpus on release day and a single 5900x, first guy in the door got the 5900x and half the lineup left guess I got lucky on the CPU and GPU on release days