First 5G powered internet of things tattoo

scojer
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2009
- Messages
- 6,361
https://futurism.com/the-byte/5g-robot-tattoo-different-location
A long time ago, we seen a "3d printed" tattoo: https://hardforum.com/threads/worlds-first-industrial-tattoo-robot.1907390/
Now, we're able to remotely tattoo using the power of 5G.
As part of a marketing stunt for telecom T-Mobile Netherlands, Dutch TV personality Stijn Fransen got a tattoo by a tattoo artist — but remotely, through the use of a 5G-enabled robot.
A long time ago, we seen a "3d printed" tattoo: https://hardforum.com/threads/worlds-first-industrial-tattoo-robot.1907390/
Now, we're able to remotely tattoo using the power of 5G.