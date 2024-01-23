Firmware Version 04.04V04 for WD VelociRaptor WD1600HLFS-75G6U1

Hi,I am looking for firmware Version 04.04V04 for my WD VelociRaptor WD1600HLFS-75G6U1I’ve got 2 identical drives and 1 of them has version 04.04V03, and the other 04.04V04.I’ve been trying to find it everywhere including other forums and Dell / HP websites as they also used it (Optiplex 780)Please don’t ask me why or advice not to do it as it works.I could tell you an excuse about the bug in the firmware that causes TLER to fail it’s counter if run for over 49 days straight but the truth is I just want do it for my OCD to be happyThe standard WD software like Dashboard or WD Universal Firmware Updater 4.0.1.4 claims that the firmware is already the latest on both drives.Is there a way to extract the newer firmware?Many thanks.