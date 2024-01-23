Firmware Version 04.04V04 for WD VelociRaptor WD1600HLFS-75G6U1

Nov 23, 2023
Hi,

I am looking for firmware Version 04.04V04 for my WD VelociRaptor WD1600HLFS-75G6U1
I’ve got 2 identical drives and 1 of them has version 04.04V03, and the other 04.04V04.
I’ve been trying to find it everywhere including other forums and Dell / HP websites as they also used it (Optiplex 780)

Please don’t ask me why or advice not to do it as it works.
I could tell you an excuse about the bug in the firmware that causes TLER to fail it’s counter if run for over 49 days straight but the truth is I just want do it for my OCD to be happy :)

The standard WD software like Dashboard or WD Universal Firmware Updater 4.0.1.4 claims that the firmware is already the latest on both drives.
Is there a way to extract the newer firmware?

Many thanks.
