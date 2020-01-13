FIRESALE 15 year World of Warcraft anniversary box and 15 year server blade, 4670kcombo

Trying to put a downpayment on a car ASAP: Will sell both collectors edition and server for 700 shipped. Turn around and flip them both for profit I've already received my 15 year box with the rag statue in it. Its still sealed and I only opened the shipping box because I had no idea what was in it. All prices are OBO if you have a good offer Looking for $170 shipped {} {} The 15 year WoW server blade. Came in in great shape. $800 shipped. {} NOW 175 Old setup, I got new ryzen stuff now. Worked great! $200 shipped for everything I5- 4670k 16 GB ram 120mm Coolermaster RGB AIO Asrock z87 mobo I might want a 1080ti+ or 5700xt for trades heat: pliskin679 Location: 10950 NY