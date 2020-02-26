Firepro S9150 for Milkyway@home

I was wondering if anybody is running Firepro S9150's for Milkyway@home and what feedback on that is. I was able to pick one up on the cheap on eBay, and it was listed as new old stock. I'm still figuring out how to properly cool it(any feedback on that is appreciated!), but it seems like it will do around 750,000 PPD on Milkyway@home. I also have a 7950 that does 500,000 PPD, so I was expecting a bit more from the Firepro based on the specs. It also doesn't seem to show the temperature in any programs which is concerning.
 
We had a forum member who was running them for MW and he mentioned heat was a problem even with 3k+ rpm deltas
 
He hasnt been on the forums but you could try messaging him on MW. His name was Tayunz
 
