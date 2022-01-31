Firefox Gurus... how can I disable 'You have new Updates' nag in the Registry?

L

Lumpus

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
414
When Firefox recently disabled FVD Speeddial (which is essential to me) I had to back up to a prior version of FF and then I disabled automatic updates in FF setup.
Now I'm getting an unacceptable level of 'nags' every time I open a webpage reminding me to Update - How can I turn these reminders off?

The only other alternative is to give up on FF and go Chrome :/

Reddit /r/Firefox Nazi's remove any post that even hints at FVD Speedial or tweaking FF settings
 
