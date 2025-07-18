Firefox dev says Intel Raptor Lake crashes are increasing with rising temperatures in record European heat wave — Mozilla staff's tracking overwhelmed

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,046
“These CPU instability issues have caused Intel to lose ground to AMD in the desktop PC market share, and its Arrow Lake chips performed poorly in sales, exacerbating the company’s financial problems. In comparison, AMD has been releasing excellent gaming processors, especially the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D chip, which eclipses even Intel’s latest offerings in several gaming benchmarks.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ntel-crash-reports-team-disables-the-function
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-com...ntel-crash-reports-team-disables-the-function