Fire Breaks Out in MSI's Bao'an Shenzhen Factory

"A major fire accident occurred on the afternoon of November 5, 2020, at an MSI factory located in the Bao'an district of Shenzhen, China, which is about a 30-minute drive from the HKSAR border. MSI reports that nobody was injured in the accident, and that the production line was "not affected," although a video emerged on Reddit showing a large plume of smoke emerging from the factory. The company initiated industry-standard fire emergency response, and called in the Fire Department. The company reports that production has resumed in the factory. It's unknown what MSI manufactures in Bao'an, but given that notebooks and pre-built desktops are assembled in the Kunshan district of Shanghai, it's likely that the Bao'an factory assembles graphics cards and motherboards."

https://www.techpowerup.com/274403/fire-breaks-out-in-msis-baoan-shenzhen-factory
 
Tom's Hardware front page right now... <insert Ampere power consumption joke here>
