FIOS vs Cable

So I was thinking of switching my ISP a few days ago and started looking around. Apparently cable internet can now hit 1gb/s to1.3gb/s nowadays. FIOS also has been offering Gigabit service as well.



From a technical standpoint - are there any benefits to one type of gigabit internet vs the other? Technical / security / whatever you can think of?



This is assuming that the actual speeds are essentially the same.