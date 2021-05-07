FIOS vs Cable

dvsman

dvsman

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 2, 2009
Messages
3,471
So I was thinking of switching my ISP a few days ago and started looking around. Apparently cable internet can now hit 1gb/s to1.3gb/s nowadays. FIOS also has been offering Gigabit service as well.

From a technical standpoint - are there any benefits to one type of gigabit internet vs the other? Technical / security / whatever you can think of?

This is assuming that the actual speeds are essentially the same.
 
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
4,210
Two things generally ring true--cable isn't symmetrical, and cable's ping times aren't as low when loaded.

I was lucky enough to have FIOS at one point and loved it. If it was between cable and FIOS, it's FIOS no questions.
 
