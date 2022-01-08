Finished Z690 build and updates, but few "!" In device manager.

Just finished doing my Z390 > Z690 build.Here is my specs:Lian Li XL Dynamic ROGAsus Z690 STRIX-E12900KEK 360 Elite dRGB AIO2x16GB Crucial 4800MHz DDR5EVGA RTX 3090 FTW3 UltraSamsung 980 Pro 1TB PCIe4.0 M.2 NvmeWD Black 4TBAll seems to be running well, ran cinebench (multicore) and Superposition, no issues.But in 'device manager' I still have 2 exclamation marks as in the pic below:Does anyone know what they could be?I tried updating everything from all the files located from the Asus Z690 support page.Although I wasn't able to update the Intel ME driver via the update tool I downloaded from the Asus webpage. Not sure how to, when I try to run the 'MEupdatetool' I keep getting a message saying make sure MEI driver is installed.Anyone know, what these "!" Marks could be in my device manage and how I can rectify it?