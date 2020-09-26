Finished my new monster watercooling setup.

I feel like this is [H] worthy and wanted to share as I am quite excited to finally finish this project. I was piecing this together on and off for about 6 months. I've had the CaseLabs case for about 2 years (bought it used off the forum here) waiting for the right time. It's both incredibly quiet thanks to being able to run the fans at very low rpm, while still delivering very low temperatures. Hope you enjoy.
Computer setup:
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core CPU
32GB Corsair DDR4 3600MHz
MSI MEG X570 Ace motherboard
NVIDIA Titan X Pascal GPU
EVGA Nu Audio Pro audio board
Samsung 970 Evo 1TB NVME SSD
Crucial MX500 2TB SATA SSD
Seagate Barracuda 3TB + WD Red Pro 6TB HDDs
XFX Black Edition 1250W power supply
CaseLabs TH10 fully aluminum case
Cooling:
3x Hardware Labs SR2 480mm radiators
2x EK Quantum Kinetic Reservoirs w/ D5 water pumps
24x EK Vardar X3M 120mm RGB Fans
EK Velocity AM4 CPU waterblock
EK Titan XP GPU waterblock
AquaComputer OCTO fan/pump controller
AquaComputer Farbwerk 360 RGB controller
A lot of Bitspower fittings
