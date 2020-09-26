Finished my new monster watercooling setup.

I feel like this is [H] worthy and wanted to share as I am quite excited to finally finish this project. I was piecing this together on and off for about 6 months. I've had the CaseLabs case for about 2 years (bought it used off the forum here) waiting for the right time. It's both incredibly quiet thanks to being able to run the fans at very low rpm, while still delivering very low temperatures. Hope you enjoy.



Computer setup:

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12-core CPU

32GB Corsair DDR4 3600MHz

MSI MEG X570 Ace motherboard

NVIDIA Titan X Pascal GPU

EVGA Nu Audio Pro audio board

Samsung 970 Evo 1TB NVME SSD

Crucial MX500 2TB SATA SSD

Seagate Barracuda 3TB + WD Red Pro 6TB HDDs

XFX Black Edition 1250W power supply

CaseLabs TH10 fully aluminum case



Cooling:

3x Hardware Labs SR2 480mm radiators

2x EK Quantum Kinetic Reservoirs w/ D5 water pumps

24x EK Vardar X3M 120mm RGB Fans

EK Velocity AM4 CPU waterblock

EK Titan XP GPU waterblock

AquaComputer OCTO fan/pump controller

AquaComputer Farbwerk 360 RGB controller

A lot of Bitspower fittings