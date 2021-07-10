Finding new mainboard with Pci-2.0/2.3 slots

Hi out there,



I am using a Pci-SAT expansion card on an older Foxconn mainboard running under Linux in a PVR-setting.

The mainboard is decaying (irregular, unintended reboots when under load; bulging electrolytic capacitors).

So I need/want a new mainboard, the Intel platform is preferred (but not a must).

Because of the (old) Pci-2.0/2.3 connector of the card I need a MB with at least 2 of these older Pci-slots.

Above that it should have SATA2 or still better SATA3 connectors and LAN + sound onboard.

USB-2 would do for me.

Board should have the better non-leaking capacitors of modern boards.

The processor can be a low-end type, as the machine does not do hard work.

The system should run under Linux again.



My problem: how to find a board according to these demands in the myriad of boards the bigger makes (Asus, Gigabyte, Asrock, Biostar, Intel and so on) have on their factory-sites?

Not speaking of the boards that are on these sites and appear to be not-available in the trade.. (obsolete? out of production?).



Any of you who can suggest some boards OR a strategy for me to find what I need?



Thanks for reading and your help on this.

Olderstuff