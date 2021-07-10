Finding new mainboard with Pci-2.0/2.3 slots

O

Olderstuff

n00b
Joined
Jul 10, 2021
Messages
2
Hi out there,

I am using a Pci-SAT expansion card on an older Foxconn mainboard running under Linux in a PVR-setting.
The mainboard is decaying (irregular, unintended reboots when under load; bulging electrolytic capacitors).
So I need/want a new mainboard, the Intel platform is preferred (but not a must).
Because of the (old) Pci-2.0/2.3 connector of the card I need a MB with at least 2 of these older Pci-slots.
Above that it should have SATA2 or still better SATA3 connectors and LAN + sound onboard.
USB-2 would do for me.
Board should have the better non-leaking capacitors of modern boards.
The processor can be a low-end type, as the machine does not do hard work.
The system should run under Linux again.

My problem: how to find a board according to these demands in the myriad of boards the bigger makes (Asus, Gigabyte, Asrock, Biostar, Intel and so on) have on their factory-sites?
Not speaking of the boards that are on these sites and appear to be not-available in the trade.. (obsolete? out of production?).

Any of you who can suggest some boards OR a strategy for me to find what I need?

Thanks for reading and your help on this.
Olderstuff
 
T

toast0

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
1,231
You can use filtering on pcpartpicker or a shop with decent filtering (newegg) to get motherboards with pci slots. For am4, you're looking at b350 chipsets, but I'm not seeing much in stock. For Intel, looks like you've got options, too many for me to summarize, but check pcpartpicker. Otherwise, maybe an adapter?
 
