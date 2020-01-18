Finding a cpu heat sink clip for an Abit VH6T Motherboard

I have an old Abit VH6T Socket 370 motherboard I had bought many years back for an upgrade but never used it. Cleaning out and decided to put it up on eBay and when I took the heat sink off the verify what processor was installed and when putting the clip back on, it broke. {} {} So, anyone know of a source for replacement or alternate clips to secure the heat sink in place? Don't figure I can sell it for anything without at least fixing that but it needs to be a cheap fix to even make it worthwhile. Thanks for any input. Doug